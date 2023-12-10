A Tinder date that ended in tragedy. Destiny Leal Johnson, a woman from Miami, Florida 25 years old, was arrested for attempted murder, aggravated assault and arson. The events occurred last November and according to his arrest report, Johnson faces these charges, the news portal reported. Local10.

The victim, who met Destiny Johnson on Tinder under the alias “Tiny,” said their first meeting took place at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kendall East and was uneventful on November 16. They both smoked marijuana before returning to the hotel, without any intimate encounter taking place. However, the second meeting, on November 25, marked a drastic change in the situation.

In this second meeting, Johnson asked the man to pick her up at the hotel at 5 AM. Upon arrival, she boarded the vehicle carrying with her a jug of a yellowish liquid that smelled like gasoline. According to the portal, Johnson asked her for money to repair her car.

How did the Tinder date in Florida end in tragedy?



Despite offering him US$60 in cash, the situation escalated quickly when Johnson, enraged, accused the man of plotting against her.. Then, He poured the contents of the jug onto the passenger seat and abruptly set the interior of the vehicle on fire.also reaching the man’s right arm and, accidentally, herself.

In the midst of chaos, The victim managed to get out of the burning vehicle and, fearing for his safety, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Johnson., who fled the scene on foot. Hours later, local police received a report of a “naked black woman with burns” near the scene, who claimed to have set a vehicle on fire. Johnson was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital for treatment, where she alleged she was a victim of human trafficking and had rejected an offer of US$60 for oral sex.

At the moment, Johnson is being held without bail at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, Florida.facing charges of attempted murder, arson and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.