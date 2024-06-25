According to the criteria of

SimplyHireda renowned company opened a vacancy for the position of sales associatewith the hybrid work modalitywhich consists of some days in person and others of remote work. Online job search platforms are the main ally of unemployed people in the United States, who can find different interesting opportunities. Througha renowned companywith thewhich consists of some days in person and others of remote work.

The company Florida Job Solutions Network established that ideal candidates must know how to speak Spanish, have a work permit in the United States and a vehicle for transportation. He salary offered per work week ranges from US$1,200 to US$2,900on a full-time basis.

Likewise, the company points out in the offer published online that will ask you questions related to the established requirements to the candidate who is interested in getting the job, and clarifies that The position does not require previous experience in similar positions.

In the published offer, the company is described as “proactive, offering leadership, good disposition, experience and knowledge in a professional environment“, and highlights that it provides “absolute training, promotions within the company, residual income, bonuses, incentives and trips, unlimited opportunity.”

Florida Job Vacancy Benefits

On the other hand, the Miami-based company highlights that the person who obtains the job will enjoy the following benefits:

Absolute leadership

Promotions within the company

Residual income

Bonuses and Prizes

Incentives and trips

Flexible schedule

If you meet the requirements established by the company and are interested in the job offered, you must Access the aforementioned website and send your resume or cover letterafter which you must wait for the company to call you if applicable.