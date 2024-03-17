For many, the demands of today's lifestyle mean spending long hours working and experiencing physical consequences, such as muscle aches. That's what he thought was happening to a 25-year-old man in Florida, who had initially linked his back pain to the pace of his day-to-day life after starting his own business. He didn't imagine that, After several visits to the doctor, he would discover the true diagnosis and it would be devastating.

Jace, who asked not to reveal his last name to protect his privacy, gave an interview to the program Good Morning America, in which He explained everything he had to go through to receive a correct diagnosis. The Florida resident began to show symptoms of fatigue, which did not attract much attention given that he considers himself a workaholic and had also founded his own marketing company in the health area.

Despite his hectic work schedule, he shared that had never had serious health problems and tried to exercise, like going for a run or playing golf. “I've been a very healthy person my entire life,” she said, adding that she came from a very fitness-oriented family.

But the young man began to notice something strange while he was in New York City on a business trip. Usually, he went running in Central Park, but on one of the occasions He felt like he was lacking energy and, despite stopping, he couldn't catch his breath.: “My heart was beating incredibly hard. It felt like it was coming out of my chest.” What followed were intense pains in his upper back.

After going to several doctors, the Florida man discovered he had cancer

When the pain in his back began to be unbearable, Jace decided to go to the emergency room, where they basically treated him with muscle relaxants. and steroids, which didn't work.

On his next visit to the doctor, he was prescribed medication for what they thought was reflux and he also had no positive response. In a subsequent consultation, he approached a sports injury specialist. Nothing was working and The man had already lost nine kilos and continued to experience pain and night sweats.

It wasn't until additional tests were performed that specialists discovered lumps in her chest, which were equivalent to the size of a softball. This is how, after visiting an oncologist, He was finally diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer in which malignant cells form in the lymphatic system.

Today he is undergoing treatment. Photo:Instagram @jacebeatscancer

After the devastating panorama, he decided to share everything that had happened to him on social networks with the intention of helping others raise awareness. Today, from his Instagram account, @jacebeatscancer, where she has more than 453,000 followers, she shares everything from her visit to the emergency room to her chemotherapy treatment. The positive part is that, According to doctors, he has a high chance of beating cancer.