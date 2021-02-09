Hfields have gained access to a water treatment plant in the American state of Florida and chemically manipulated the water. The perpetrator or perpetrators have more than a hundredfold the proportion of sodium hydroxide in the water, said the sheriff of the Pinellas district, Bon Gualtieri. Employees at the Oldsmar plant immediately noticed the “potentially dangerous” change last Friday and reversed it. “At no time was there a significant negative impact on the treated water,” assured the sheriff. The public was never in danger.

Gualtieri said sodium hydroxide is used to control the acidity of water and to remove metals from drinking water in a water treatment plant. Even if the change had not been noticed immediately, it would have taken between 24 and 36 hours for the treated water to get into the supply system. The case is now being investigated by the Federal Police FBI, among others. So far there are no suspects. It is also still unclear whether the access was from inside or outside the United States.