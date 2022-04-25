The world of magic and fantasy of Disney World in Orlando also fulfilled the dream of any taxpayer: pay less taxes. Florida just ended that and other exceptions with a law sponsored by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that dissolves the district custom-designed 55 years ago to accommodate what was to become the world’s most famous theme park.

The decision, which is not safe to interpret as revenge, comes after weeks of public discussion between DeSantis and the entertainment multinational, due to its criticism of the enactment in Florida of the Parents’ Right to Education Law. It is the norm whose detractors have graphically baptized as the Law of don’t say gay (Don’t Say Gay), because that is partly what it pursues: it prohibits discussion in class between teachers and students about sexual orientation and gender identity until the age of nine, it allows it in later courses, but only when consider it to be “age or developmentally appropriate” for students, an admittedly imprecise boundary, and encourage parents to report teachers who break it.

The retaliation against Disney is also against Orange and Osceola counties, where Disney World is located, which will inherit the debts of the theme park district. Until now, the rule of Mickey Mouse’s house on the East Coast has closely resembled self-government; the company had almost total control over that territory since 1967, a year after the death of its founder, when the state gave special protection to an area of ​​just over 100 square kilometers that they called the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Disney had purchased the land in the early 1960s, but the park did not open until 1971.

The statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, in front of Cinderella’s castle, at Disney World, the company’s theme park in Florida. John Raoux (AP)

When the new rule comes into force on July 1 (although in its most drastic aspects the text adds a one-year moratorium), Disney will no longer rule alone over that emblematic place in central Florida. Until now, it was in charge of building and maintaining its infrastructure and providing municipal services such as electricity or water. He also dealt with the police, ambulances or firefighters. In Florida there are dozens of special districts with these characteristics, such as the one that houses the Daytona race circuit or the Villages, a famous vacation spot for the elderly that is also close to Orlando.

The decision to create a special regime was not only taken in 1967 to provide autonomy and encourage new business development, but also to exempt these counties, rural and underdeveloped, from the burden that opening would bring. Now that the district is dissolving, tax experts estimate that local governments will inherit a debt of some one billion dollars (927 million euros) and property owners in the area are preparing to face a 20% increase in your taxes.

As far as the company is concerned, it will now have to ask the authorities for permission to undertake any reform or expansion of the facilities. Disney, which has not yet officially reacted to the DeSantis attack, employs about 80,000 workers in Florida, making it the largest employer in the state. In addition, it feeds a tourist industry that generates an economic impact of some 75,000 million dollars annually.

Despite such power, the governor, who sounds like a Republican candidate for the presidency of the country in 2024 and is one of the few opponents trained at this point to stand up to Donald Trump in that race, wrote Wednesday in an email to raise Funds: “If Disney wants a fight, he’s wrong [con él] of type I will not allow a corporation woke up based in [Burbank] California runs our State. They’ve gotten away with it in Florida for too long.”

The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, on April 22 at the signing ceremony of several laws, including one aimed at curbing the ‘woke’ culture in his State. Daniel A. Varela (AP)

And the key word there is woke up, a term that is making extraordinarily good profits for the right in the so-called cultural wars with a view to the next legislative elections in November. The mere mention of it evokes in broad, more or less conservative sectors of the electorate the idea of ​​a left obsessed exclusively with issues such as the rights of transsexuals, critical race theory or the freedom of gender choice, as part of an agenda far removed from the “real problems of the people” and imposed by the elites of the big cities on both coasts.

The conflict between Disney and DeSantis, who is leading all the polls for his reelection and has already raised more than 100 million for the campaign, intensified in early March, when the company’s CEO, Bob Chapek, spoke, after seeing under strong pressure from their employees, against the law don’t say gay. By then, more than 150 large US companies had already signed a letter opposing the reform.

Chapek, who initially evaded conviction to save himself trouble — and made it known to him on March 7 in a letter that sparked protests from his workers — explained two days later that he had called DeSantis to express his “disappointment and concern” about a rule that “could be used to unfairly attack families with gay, lesbian, non-binary and transgender children.” “The Governor listened to our concerns and agreed to meet with me and the LGBTI members of our leadership team in Florida to discuss how to address the situation,” Chapek added.

If the meeting between both parties took place, it doesn’t seem like it had much of an effect. DeSantis asked the Florida legislature last Monday to revoke Disney’s privileges. The next day the Senate ruled with 23 votes in favor and 16 against. On Wednesday, it passed the congressional process without discussion (70 against 38). And on Friday the governor signed the law.

Those same legislators who have acted withering are actually old bedfellows of the multinational. In the capital of Florida alone, Disney has 38 lobbyists paid, who work to lobby in their favor, and in each electoral call the conglomerate contributes equally to the campaigns of candidates of both parties. Obviously, the Democrats are now calling for the whereabouts of that fresh money to be reconsidered in light of recent events.

It seems that the time when Disney played with two decks and it was that white mark that put everyone in agreement is a thing of the past. It is undeniable that it remains an institution of American life. But it is also true that their efforts to catch up to a changing world ultimately lead to melancholy and are criticized in a crossfire.

There are those who consider them insufficient, as evidenced by the still recent controversy over a kiss between two women that fell in the assembly room of the film Lightyear and the protests of the company’s employees ended up rescuing. And then there are those who do not understand decisions like withdrawing from their catalog of streaming and theme parks any reference to southern song (1946), a film that offers a “problematic” treatment of life on cotton plantations, or that the classic greeting (“ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls”) is no longer used in its fireworks because it is not sufficiently inclusive .

Chapek, who assumed the position alone at the end of 2021 after sharing the helm with his predecessor, Bob Iger, has had plenty of time to see that running a company for all audiences like his is quite in line with that in the 21st century. old sentence that says that it is not possible to please everyone, but it is possible to piss off the majority.