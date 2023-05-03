By Isla Binnie and Ross Kerber

(Reuters) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed into law a bill that bars state officials from investing public money to promote environmental, social and governance goals, as well as banning the sale of debt securities linked to ESG targets.

The law is one of the most far-reaching efforts by US Republicans against sustainable investment efforts and sends a clear political message from DeSantis, a likely presidential candidate.

Republicans, including some from oil and gas producing states, say many executives and investors have lost focus on profitability as they increasingly consider issues like climate change and workforce diversity.

“We don’t want them to get involved in these ideological rides,” DeSantis said shortly before signing the bill into law.

Analysts said the Florida legislation goes beyond other state bills against ESG goals, even as business groups fear the efforts pose financial risks. The sanction now raises questions about how the rule will work in practice, analysts say.

For example, fund managers working for entities such as the state pension fund will have to include disclaimers in some communications with investment portfolio companies to make it clear that they do not reflect the views of Florida residents.

Fund managers who fail to include such messages could face regulatory action, said Joshua Lichtenstein of law firm Ropes & Gray. But, he added, “it’s weird to say you’re only speaking on behalf of some of your customers.”

The law also prohibits the sale of debt linked to ESG targets, a popular way to finance renewable energy projects or to reduce debt costs if gender diversity or greenhouse gas emissions goals are met.

Lawyers and credit analysts said the new law could deny municipalities access to large pools of capital. Another issue is how officials interpret the terms, said Thomas Torgerson, co-head of global sovereign ratings at DBRS Morningstar.

“If we, as a rating agency, cannot assess environmental, social or governance risk, that creates a problem for us. There are weather risks that are highly relevant, especially in a state like Florida, and will be captured in our credit risk assessment,” said Torgerson.