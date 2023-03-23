Proposal intends to veto the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten to high school in the state

The government of Florida, in the United States, intends to prohibit the teaching of sex education and gender identity in all school grades in the state. The measure is an expansion of the law “​​Don’t Say Gay”, which establishes that these topics are limited in schools, in addition to authorizing parents to sue institutions that address the subject. The information is from the news agency Associated Press.

The proposal is expected not to pass a vote in the Florida Legislature. The text will be presented in April at the State Board of Education, whose leader was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis, and was announced by the State Department of Education.

The change in law would prohibit classes on sexual orientation and gender identity from 4th to 12th grade (equivalent to the last year of high school in Brazil). Current legislation prohibits the teaching of subjects from kindergarten to 3rd grade.

This Wednesday (March 22), the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, he said in conversation with journalists that the proposal is “completely wrong”.

“This is part of a worrying and dangerous trend we are seeing across the country of anti-LGBTQI+, anti-trans, anti-community legislation. In a way we haven’t seen in a while.”declared Jean-Pierre.

In response to twitterspokesman for the governor of Florida, Bryan Griffin, said there is no reason for teaching sexual orientation or gender identity to be part of public education. “Full stop”he added.

There is no reason for instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity to be part of K-12 public education. Full stop. https://t.co/yVKNwqFrxV —Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) March 22, 2023

On March 26, 2022, Ron De Santis signed into law the bill dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” (in Portuguese, “don’t say gay”) by activists of the LGBTQIA+ movement. The text, approved in early March of that year by the House of Representatives and the Senate of the US state, establishes that teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity be limited in schools and authorizes parents to sue institutions that dedicate teaching time to these topics. Here’s the full of the project (114 KB, in English).

The Republican governor received a lot of criticism for the law, including from the Walt Disney Company. At the time, the American entertainment giant he said that the project “never should have been approved and never should have been signed”. The company also stated that it aims to “that this law be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts”, as well as continuing to support LGBTQIA+ organizations.

In response, DeSantis called “provocation” the company’s positioning and he said that the law passed on the teaching of sex education and gender identity ends the “indoctrination” at Schools.

On February 27, Ron DeSantis sanctioned a law ending Disney’s self-government on the premises of the Walt Disney World amusement park in Orlando.

The new legislation established that the government of Florida must resume the administrative and fiscal management of the territory where the park is located. Supervision of the sites will be carried out by 5 names appointed by the State Executive.

WHO IS RON DESANTIS

Ronald Dion DeSantis, 44, is the 46th Governor of the State of Florida. He is married to Casey DeSantis, a former television presenter, and has 3 children: Madison, Mamie and Mason. The Republican was born in Jacksonville, the largest city in Florida, on September 14, 1978.

DeSantis studied history at Yale and studied law at Harvard. During his 2nd year of law school, he was assigned to the US Navy’s legal arm. He worked at the Guantánamo prison in Cuba. He was also a legal adviser to the “Navy Seals” (Navy unit known for acting at sea, in the air and on land), the most elite group of the US Navy, among those sent to Iraq.

He began his political career in 2012 as a representative of Florida in the House of Representatives.

He was elected to the governorship of Florida in 2018, and re-elected in 2022.