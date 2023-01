How did you feel about the content of this article?

New College students in Florida: changing directions. | Photo: Disclosure / New College of Florida

The Florida government, headed by Republican Ron DeSantis, is transforming a small public college into an enclave with a conservative profile – or classic, in the governor’s words – in the midst of progressive hegemony in higher education.

Last week, the governor replaced at once six members of the Board of Directors of the New College of Florida, headquartered in the city of Sarasota. The new nominees have a conservative profile. Among them is Christopher Rufo, a researcher at the Manhattan Institute who generated a national debate by denouncing the propagation of Critical Race Theory in American schools.

Another name chosen by DeSantis is that of Matthew Spalding, a professor at Hillsdale College. Michigan’s private college is considered a successful model of classical higher education. Hillsdale has been cited by aides to the governor of Florida as an example of what they intend to implement at New College.

New College’s board has 13 members, of which six are chosen by the governor. Another five are appointed by the Florida Board of Governors (which manages the state’s public higher education institutions).

The Florida government’s idea is to transform New College into a model “liberal arts” college. In this type of institution, students have a complete training along the lines of classical education instead of focusing on just one area of ​​knowledge.

The State of Florida currently maintains 12 public institutions of higher education. Because of its limited scope, the measure announced by DeSantis is far from being a complete revolution in Florida’s higher education system. But it is a bold move by a governor who aims to become the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election and who, according to some polls, has more support than former President Donald Trump.