Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

Split

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis introduces Memorial Day for “Victims of Communism” © IMAGO/Alie Skowronski

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has implemented a commemoration day for the victims of Communism in the state. The politician is becoming increasingly popular among conservatives.

Tallahassee – A new day of remembrance has been introduced in the US state of Florida. It is the “Day of the Victims of Communism”. On Monday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made the decision official with his signature. Starting next year, all students at state high schools in Florida are to be informed about the crimes of the communist regime on November 7th.

As the Washington Post reported, the conservative governor said he implemented the commemoration day “to honor the more than 100 million victims of communist regimes worldwide.” They also want to ensure that all Florida citizens and especially students are informed about the evil of communist regimes and dictators be said the Republican politician.

Florida: Controversial Sex Education in Schools Act

In the past few weeks and months, another DeSantis project has caused controversy. This law also affects schools in the state – and makes LGBTQI curriculum taboo in Florida schools, among other things. Before the law went into effect, DeSantis said it was “inappropriate” to tell kindergarteners “they could be anything they wanted.” Critics of the law dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay Law.” There have been strong protests against the Florida government’s decision because the new regulations affect students’ identity development.

Ron DeSantis: The Next President of the USA?

The former member of the House of Representatives has been Governor of Florida since 2019. He is considered a conservative politician and is known for getting involved in culture wars. the Washington Post quoted a critic of DeSantis, who also sensed a culture war in the case of the new commemoration day: “He continues to fuel culture wars under the guise of making himself strong against communism”. The so-called “Don’t Say Gay Law” also follows on from a culture war.

While Democrats were outraged by the law, DeSantis received strong support from conservatives in the United States. That’s not the only reason why he’s being traded as the next Republican presidential candidate. And even as a Trump heir. In a poll about which the newspaper Florida Politics reported, 30 percent of Republicans polled nationwide supported DeSantis as the next presidential candidate. However, it is still unclear whether former US President Donald Trump will run again and what this would mean for DeSantis. (LP)