On May 12, the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth game of the second round playoff series of the Eastern Conference of the National Hockey League (NHL).

The meeting, which took place in Toronto, ended with the victory of the guests with a score of 3:2. Pucks for the Panthers in regular time were scored by Aaron Ekblad (4th minute) and Carter Verage (17). The winning goal in the 15th minute of overtime was scored by Canadian forward Nick Cousins ​​(76).

Russian Florida goalkeeper Sergey Bobrovsky saved 51 of 53 shots on his own net.

Toronto scored Morgan Reilly (28) and William Nylander (56).

Florida won the series 4-1 to advance to the Conference Finals for the second time in its history and the first time since 1996. In the decisive series for reaching the Stanley Cup Finals, Florida will meet with the Carolina Hurricanes, who beat New Jersey (4-1).

Earlier, on April 30, Florida defeated the Boston Bruins. The game ended in overtime with a score of 4:3. As part of the winners, Brandon Montour scored two goals, Sam Rinehart and Carter Verhege also scored. Goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky saved 33 innings and made a save.

On the same day, it was reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey club beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs of the National Hockey League (NHL). The match ended in overtime with the score 2:1.