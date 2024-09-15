According to the criteria of

Andora disappeared from her home in Pensacola, Florida, where she lived with the Denmark family. It is not known how she ended up fourteen hours away in the Enid, Oklahoma area, but Fate led him to the woman who would return him to his owners..

Andora returns home thanks to a microchip in her body

Destiny Druse found Andora wandering near her house, and did not hesitate to bring her into her home to find her owners. From that moment on, She made several posts with photos of the pet, but no one contacted her..

Destiny found the lost pet wandering near her home.

As a last resort, she called a friend of hers who worked as a dog groomer to help her. Upon checking her, her partner found a microchip in the dog’s body.

After discovering her name, the woman filed a found pet reportWithin ten minutes, Destiny was contacted by her owners in Florida.

“Where is everybody? And they’re like, we’re in Enid and I’m like, where is that? I’ve never heard of that before and they’re like, Oklahoma,” added Brenna Denmark, the dog’s owner.

Andora returned home to Florida with the Denmarks.

Brenna and her partner They rented a car and headed out overnight to Enid to reunite with their pet.After a long journey, they arrived at the site at one in the morning, at which point Andora ran excitedly into her mistress’s arms.

Andora returned to the Sunshine State. According to her owner, As soon as he entered the house he ran to the area where they kept all his toys, and grabbed his favorite one.. Since then he hasn’t let go.