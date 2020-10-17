A.America’s President Donald Trump is relying on sharper verbal attacks on the family of his rival Joe Biden under the pressure of falling poll numbers. On Friday, Trump described the Bidens as “an organized crime family” during a performance in Florida. The incumbent referred to business relationships of Hunter Biden, the son of his opponent, in the Ukraine and China.

With a view to the corona crisis, Trump also turned directly to the senior citizens, who are well represented in Florida, among whom, according to surveys, there is increasing dissatisfaction about how the pandemic is being dealt with. He set “heaven and earth” in motion to “save our seniors from the China virus,” said the president. Although the number of new infections is increasing across America, he gave a confident picture of the situation. “We win,” said Trump. The first doses of the virus against the virus will be sent to the elderly as soon as they are ready.

Trump has to defend strongholds

In addition to Florida, Trump was campaigning in neighboring Georgia on Friday – election researchers believe that he will have to win both states on November 3 to preserve his chance for a second term. The fact that he was drawn to Georgia at prime time in the evening indicates the difficult state of his campaign in the last few weeks of the election campaign. Actually, Trump had hoped for gains in the Democratic-tending states, but he is now apparently forced to defend traditional Republican strongholds.

No Republican candidate in Georgia has lost since George HW Bush in 1992. This week, Trump also ensnared voters in Iowa – he brought the state almost four years ago with a lead of almost 10 percent.

Biden attracts more television viewers

In the separate but simultaneous TV appearances of the candidates on Thursday evening, Biden attracted more viewers than Trump. According to this, 15.1 million people watched the 90-minute broadcast by Biden on ABC. For Trump and his 60-minute appearance on NBC, 13.5 million decided. During the hour-long period in which both presidential candidates were on the air at the same time, Biden led with 14.3 million viewers.