A 2012 law will begin to become stricter for drivers in Miami, Florida. This after more than a dozen members of the Highway Patrol, as well as the Department of Transportation, the Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue Department met at the headquarters of Miami Troop E and They announced that a traffic rule will have to be respected or it will mean fines.

Given the January is Move Over Awareness Month in the state of Florida. The agents participated in a meeting to expand a the specific traffic law. This is one that forces drivers to change lanes or reduce their speed if they see any stopped vehicle. of law enforcement, emergency, sanitation and public services, tow trucks, maintenance or construction vehicles that display their warning lights.

On the subject, Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Alex Camacho told the outlet Miami Herald that drivers should remember that if they see a vehicle stopped on the side of the road they have to move over: “It's common courtesy and it's now law.”

Based on the rule, Now all drivers will be required to change lanes or at least slow down at a pace of 30 kilometers below the indicated limit, if they encounter a vehicle stopped on the side of the road.

It should be noted that the main difference is that Previously the law only covered emergency and official vehicles; but, now it applies to all cases, Well, the authorities are aware that it could be someone with a mechanical failure, a flat tire or some type of problem, even because the driver feels sick or needs to care for a baby in the back seat.

The “Move Over” law now applies to all vehicles. Photo: Florida Department of Transit

What will happen if the Move Over law is not respected in Florida?

According to what was announced, Traffic officers will be able to warn or fine motorists if they do not respect the Move Over law. For now, however, to warn about this rule, the county will likely put up road signs to help spread the message.

Although it is important to mention that the law came into force on January 1, so people who do not follow the rule of changing lanes or reducing speed when encountering a stopped vehicle on the road may be sanctioned with a fine of US$60, although if there are additional surcharges it can reach up to US$158

The importance of this regulation is that, according to the Florida Department of Transportation, there were more than 17,000 crashes, 128 of them serious, and eight deaths since 2015 due to people not following the Move Over law. Additionally, in 2022, more than 14,000 citations were recorded for drivers who failed to pull over on the road. According to statistical data, those most likely to not respect this law are motorists between 20 and 40 years old.