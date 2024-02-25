A doctor from Tampa, Florida He was sentenced to pay almost US$9,000 after supervising a chemotherapy session in a patient with breast cancer who ordered radiation to be given to her left breast, but the disease was in the right.

Doctor's error in cancer treatment It can cause severe long-term problems, so the Florida Department of Health ordered Dr. Constantine Mantz, of Fort Myers, to pay two different amounts: a fine of US$5,000 and US$3,929 in investigation costs.

In addition to the payment of almost US$9,000 that the doctor must make before April 15, the ruling indicates that You will be required to attend risk management education sessions for a total of five hours. In that line, The Department of Health also ordered him to provide a reading or conference of an hour of wrong procedures from the medical staff in an approved facility within one year.

According to local media News Channel 8Mantz, who maintains work teams in five different hospitals in Florida, reached an agreement with the patient, a fifty-three-year-old woman, so You are not required to officially admit that you committed a crime.

Chemotherapy is a treatment to eradicate cancer from the body by preventing cancer cells from growing, dividing, and forming more cells.

The serious error of the Florida doctor in the treatment

The document warns that the patient underwent a bilateral mastectomy before arriving at the cancer center in 2019. Both the patient and the doctor had arranged a chemotherapy session, but inadvertently gave consent to do it on the wrong side.

Subsequently, Her doctor resigned from his position and it was Mantz who was left to care for her, but that was when she ordered a session for the wrong breast.. In that instance, the doctor signed in different controls for the continuation of the treatmentan error that was not detected until forty-one days after the process began.