Long weekend in the United States for Labor Day which will be on Monday, September 2, the American Automobile Association (AAA) determined that the city of Orlando, located in the state of Florida, is one of the most popular destinations for travelers for the next holiday.

Another long weekend is coming up in the United States, projecting a busy day for airport workers and highway employees, despite the economic inflation that has affected Americans in recent months. According to AAA, Domestic travel increased by 9 percent this yearwhile Prices for domestic travel fell by 2 percent.

In the same way, the decrease in the average price of fuelfrom US$3.81 to US$3.50 per liter of gasoline, compared to the same period last year, is conducive to road trips. Another situation that provides a favorable point for domestic travel is the price of international travelwhich suffered an increase of 11 percent, according to the agency.

In this context, the AAA established that the city of Orlandowhich houses the famous Disney theme parkis One of the most desired destinations for travelersLocated in the center of the state, the region also has water parks and Universal facilities, including Universal Studios and the Islands of Adventure area.

Florida’s sixth largest city also has a strong hospitality industry, with countless accommodations available to visitors. Other popular destinations in the area include: Kennedy Space Centerhe Blue Spring State Park and a series of gastronomic establishments awarded by the prestigious Michelin guide.

When is the best time to travel on Labor Day?

On the day before the long weekend, the roads will begin to intensify their activity, so one of the times when they will be most congested will be during the afternoon of Thursday, August 29. Then, according to Inrixthe site that provides information on transportation, On Friday morning the roads will also be packed with travellers..

He Saturday will be the day with the least congestion for traveling on the roadsand the The volume of passengers will increase again during the afternoon of Sunday and Monday, August 2According to the site, travelers can check traffic monitoring apps, local news stations and 511 information services for road conditions.