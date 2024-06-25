As is the case in several regions of the United States, In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis made headlines again for signing a new law which surprised many, since it is the prohibition of a particular action that involves releasing balloonsa common activity in the North American country.

DeSantis signed HB 321 last Mondaywhich, according to the official site of the Florida Senate, establishes the illegality of the action of releasing certain biodegradable or photodegradable balloonswhether by a person or any organization that carries it out.

Likewise, the project indicates that In the event of a breach of this regulation, the person involved will commit a non-criminal infraction of littering.. This shows that the objective is to avoid pollution in Florida that is generated precisely by the act of launching balloons.

After a few months since the legislative approval, the governor made the decision to give the go-ahead, excepting from the penalty any person who is under six years of ageas well as balloons launched by a government agency, indoors or aerostatically.

As detailed in the article published by the Senate, HB 321 will go into effect on July 1, 2024that is, just within a few days, which was made possible by the governor’s approval yesterday.

In any case, although there was a lot of surprise in Florida over the approval of this project shortly after the elections began, as non-compliance with this law was not criminally sanctioned, Whoever breaks it will be subject to sanctions such as collecting garbage or participating in equivalent work. depending on the crime committed, as reported News Channel 8.

The Florida achievement that Ron DeSantis celebrates

During Monday, in addition to having approved this law, DeSantis also took the opportunity to boast about an incredible statistic that involves Florida: he shared on his social networks the fact that his state is the one that has “the lowest per capita government debt in the United States”.