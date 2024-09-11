In order to provide assistance to the areas that suffered the effects of the passage of Hurricanes of the current season, Ron DeSantisgovernor of Florida, USA, announced the delivery of US$122,000,000 in funds for county governments and rural municipalities.

According to the criteria of

Florida governor confirmed the sending of money in a event held last Tuesday, September 10 in Salt Lake City. Relying on the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) and Small County Repaving Assistance Program (SCRAP), he in a

Approximately one-third of the money will go to help communities devastated by Hurricanes Idalia and Debby, improving local infrastructure and encouraging recovery in affected areas. In this way, the The following areas will receive significant incentives to recover after the passage of hurricanes:

Bradford County: US$4,250,000

Columbia County: US$2,980,000

Suwannee County: US$3,660,000

Levy County: US$2,500,000

Other surrounding regions and areas of the state that were affected by the hurricanes will receive funds to improve infrastructurehighlighting the DeSantis administration’s commitment to the recovery of communities suffering the impact of natural disasters.

Today in Lake City, I was pleased to award over $122 million in state funding to advance rural transportation infrastructure. Rural counties will use these funds to improve county roads, and FDOT will invest more in improving state-owned rural highways. These awards will also… pic.twitter.com/jO1j4lUdd6 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 10, 2024

The event where Ron DeSantis announced aid for rural communities in Florida

At the ceremony held in Salt Lake City, the governor was accompanied by the secretary of FDOTJared Perdue, along with Shane Morgan of Columbia County and Desiree Mills, Levy County President. Also, other representatives of the counties affected by the natural phenomena were present at the event.

Through his official social media account, DeSantis assured that the communities “will use these funds to improve county roads and the FDOT to invest more in improving state-owned rural roads“, and then indicated that the money will also be used to better prepare for hurricanes. “These grants will also will help strengthen rural infrastructure so that it is even better prepared for future storms,” ​​the governor said.