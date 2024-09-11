According to the criteria of
Approximately one-third of the money will go to help communities devastated by Hurricanes Idalia and Debby, improving local infrastructure and encouraging recovery in affected areas. In this way, the The following areas will receive significant incentives to recover after the passage of hurricanes:
- Bradford County: US$4,250,000
- Columbia County: US$2,980,000
- Suwannee County: US$3,660,000
- Levy County: US$2,500,000
Other surrounding regions and areas of the state that were affected by the hurricanes will receive funds to improve infrastructurehighlighting the DeSantis administration’s commitment to the recovery of communities suffering the impact of natural disasters.
The event where Ron DeSantis announced aid for rural communities in Florida
At the ceremony held in Salt Lake City, the governor was accompanied by the secretary of FDOTJared Perdue, along with Shane Morgan of Columbia County and Desiree Mills, Levy County President. Also, other representatives of the counties affected by the natural phenomena were present at the event.
Through his official social media account, DeSantis assured that the communities “will use these funds to improve county roads and the FDOT to invest more in improving state-owned rural roads“, and then indicated that the money will also be used to better prepare for hurricanes. “These grants will also will help strengthen rural infrastructure so that it is even better prepared for future storms,” the governor said.
