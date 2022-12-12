A mural in support of businessman Alex Saab, in Caracas, in an image from September 2021. Ariana Cubillos (AP)

A Florida court began this Monday to hear the testimony of Venezuelan officials on the alleged diplomatic immunity of Alex Saab, detained in the United States and accused of being a figurehead for Nicolás Maduro. The defense of the businessman of Colombian origin, who is awaiting trial for money laundering in a jail in Miami, tries to show that when he was arrested during a stopover in the Cape Verde archipelago in June 2020 he was performing diplomatic work on behalf of the Venezuelan Government. Specifically, he was heading to Iran to buy fuel and humanitarian supplies.

While Saab’s lawyers have asked Judge Robert Scola to dismiss the charges, prosecutors in the case have maintained that the businessman, who was extradited in 2021, diverted around $350 million from Venezuela through the United States by weaving a web. bribery of officials. After his arrest, which sowed deep concern in the ranks of Chavismo, Maduro unilaterally broke off the negotiations with the opposition that were taking place in Mexico. The talks have been resumed for weeks in the middle of a stage of relative détente between Washington and the Venezuelan government.

A worker from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, María González, has intervened in the hearing by videoconference to ensure that the documentation proving Saab’s diplomatic status is authentic. “It is a letter that Minister Jorge Arreaza gives to Mr. Alex Saab where he grants him the status of special envoy to carry out negotiations for the purchase of food and medicine,” González said. Prosecutors have indicated, however, that Saab should not be recognized as a diplomat and question the veracity of the documents provided by the defense.

The prosecution has provided a digital copy of an Official Gazette, the publication that records the appointments of the Venezuelan Government, which was altered to include his designation as a diplomat, while the original document does not include that reference. The evidence provided by Saab’s defense demonstrated, at best, that he had the status of a “special mission” diplomat and that he does not provide immunity under the Vienna Convention, according to the prosecution.

For the Maduro government, the Saab case is a priority and the president has mobilized all Venezuelan diplomacy. This Monday the new Venezuelan ambassador to the European Union, Jorge Valero, explained that tomorrow he will have his first “courtesy” meeting with a senior community diplomacy official in which, as he has assured, he will put on the table the imprisonment of the Colombian businessman Alex Saab in the United States.

