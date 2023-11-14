A couple was arrested in Dunedin Bridge, Florida, after being caught performing obscene acts on the side of the road. Responding to multiple 911 calls, sheriff’s deputies found Sara Fazekas, 55, and Robert Clarke, 60“having sexual relations completely naked” in the presence of witnesses, including two minors.

According to court records obtained by The Smoking Guna news site that specializes in publishing legal documents, arrest records and mugshots, The events occurred on November 11 around 9 p.m. The couple was located on the berm of the Dunedin Bridge, on Florida’s Gulf Coast about 40 kilometers from Tampa, according to a criminal complaint. Clarke was face up with his genitals completely exposed, according to the lawsuit.

During the arrest, Fazekas stated that “it was always a dream of mine” having sex on the bridge, according to a Pinellas County sheriff’s report. The Dunedin Bridge, surrounded by water, offers spectacular views of the St. Joseph Sound. This causeway crosses the sea connecting the city of Dunedin with Honeymoon Island.

The Dunedin Bridge is a causeway that crosses the sea in the Gulf of Florida.

The detainees did not show remorse, according to authorities

In addition to facing charges for exposure of sexual organs, Fazekas was charged with narcotics after Clonazepam pills were found in a can of Altoids in her purse. She was released Saturday after posting $2,150 bail.

Instead, Clarke, according to the police report, showed “zero regrets” despite the fact that several minors witnessed the act. He also declared that “children should be at home and not on the road.”

Clarke, who has a history of sexual crimes, pleaded guilty in 2009 to a federal child pornography charge. He is currently being held in the county jail on $50,000 bail and is prohibited from having contact with minors by court order.