A board appointed by Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to oversee Disney’s special tax district in the state said Wednesday that it is considering filing a lawsuit to challenge a settlement that would strip the group of most of its powers over the area.

In February, the Florida Congress passed a DeSantis bill that the State takes over the Reedy Creek Improvement Districtwhich had operated autonomously for over 50 years.

The Florida government claimed at the time that the legislation ended Disney’s self-government statute, making the company “live under the same laws as everyone else and ensure that Disney pays its debts and a fair share of taxes.” .

Under that legislation, the special district would be in the hands of a board of five supervisors chosen by DeSantis himself, but that group now claims that an agreement signed by the previous board and Disney two days before the law was passed provides that the company would keep the control over much of the area for 30 years. In some cases, the board could not take action without Disney’s approval.

“That basically makes Disney the ruler [da região]”, said a member of the board, Ron Peri, during a meeting on Wednesday, in remarks reproduced by an Orlando television station and by CNN.

“This council loses, for practical purposes, most of its ability to do anything other than maintain roads and basic infrastructure,” added Peri.

The Florida government said it is aware of the matter and that “an initial review suggests these agreements may have significant legal deficiencies that would render the agreements void under the law.”

In a statement to CNN, Disney claimed that all agreements “were appropriated, discussed and approved in open public forums and on record, in compliance with the Florida government under the Sunshine Act.”

DeSantis and Disney have been at odds since last year, when the entertainment giant criticized a law that bars Florida school teachers from talking to younger students about sexual orientation and gender identity and imposes fines on violating institutions.