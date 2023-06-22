The railway company Brightline officially concluded this Wednesday (21) the works of the high-speed train line between Miami and Orlando (Florida), which will start operating from September 1st with a total of 16 daily trips.

“It’s official, construction in Orlando is finally complete, paving the way for the launch of service between Central and South Florida this summer (Northern Hemisphere),” Brightline announced in a Twitter message.

The project to connect Miami to Orlando, in which around US$ 2.4 billion (R$ 11.4 billion) were invested, began a decade ago. Starting in September, there will be 16 daily trips departing every hour, with fares starting at US$79 (R$377) for adults and US$39 (R$186) for children.

Employees from the company and from the cities benefiting from this infrastructure project also met on Wednesday at the station located at Orlando International Airport, one of the main tourist destinations in the USA.

Mike Reininger, CEO of Brightline, noted that “the completion of this project is the culmination of over a decade of dedication, determination and hard work.”

“We built something remarkable”, added the executive director.

The 378 km rail line will connect downtown Miami to Orlando International Airport, with stops in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Palm Beach.

The only section that remained to be completed was the 270 km between Palm Beach and Orlando, whose works began in 2019, a year after the trains between Miami and Palm Beach, with a stop in Fort Lauderdale, entered into service. In 2022, intermediate stations opened in downtown Boca Raton and Aventura.

“Connecting Florida’s top tourist destinations is beneficial to our economy, residents and visitors,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, candidate in the 2024 Republican primary, which will determine the nominee for the White House.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis noted that the high-speed train creates “a real synergy between the tourism sectors and businesses in the commerce sector.”

“It is an honor to witness the completion of construction on this project,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline.

Brightline describes itself as “the only provider of modern, green, high-speed rail services in the United States.”

In August 2022, it received a US$25 million (R$119.4 million) federal grant to increase safety and reduce the rate of fatal accidents that occur on its network. The rail company still has “immediate plans” to connect Las Vegas (Nevada) with Southern California.