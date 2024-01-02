Two Florida locations can be proud of having occupied second and third place on the podium of the most fun cities in the United States in 2023, according to Wallethub. It is undeniable that one of the greatest attractions that the Sunshine State has has to do with its amusement parks, but that is not all.

Its paradisiacal beaches and warm climate make this North American state an ideal place to visit as a tourist and why not to live. These reasons, among many others, make it the first choice for residents from other parts of the country and even foreigners to rest and entertain themselves.

This was demonstrated by the Wallethub study, which analyzed different factors from more than 180 cities in the United States to compile a ranking from the most fun to the least fun.

Although 65 dimensions were taken into account to compare all cities with each other, the three most important were: entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and total costs. In this way, a score was established for each one, which resulted in an extensive list.

The protagonists of the podium as funniest in the United States

Florida could not with the strength of Nevada's casinos, parties and nightlife, more specifically from Las Vegas, which took first place in the classification with a score of 71.38. But the Sunshine State did hold second and third place on the list.

To the desert city of Mojave was followed by the queen of amusement parks, Orlandowhich also recorded one of the lowest rates for room rentals in three-star hotels, not very high prices for meals such as pizza and hamburgers, and a good offer for soccer fans.

In third place, Miami showed off its popularity, of course because of its incredible beaches, which play a predominant role especially during “spring break.”. Wallethub also highlighted his excursions and water sports.

The most fun Florida cities in 2023 and their positions in the national rankings: