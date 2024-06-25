According to the criteria of
The person who provided information was Paul Keable, the platform’s director of strategy, in dialogue with Fox News Digital, ensuring that infidelity does not distinguish between cities or states, but is present everywhere. “Infidelity is ubiquitous regardless of your income, your industry or your location,” she said.
The city with the most infidels in the United States
Ashley Madison It was one of the first platforms to allow married people to live an extramarital affair, created in 2002 and under the slogan: “Life is short. Have an adventure”. Today it has functionality in 53 countries and, according to the official site, it has more than 60 million users.
In the United States, the city of columbus, Ohio, is in position one on the list of cities where there are the most people registered in the application of extramarital affairs. “Something is happening in Ohio“, assures Keable, since in position 7 it appears Cincinnati and in the 13th cleveland.
Among the first five appears, as expected, the city of sin, Las Vegas in position 4, as well as atlanta, Georgia. A curious fact is that it appears, Richmond, Virginia, something unexpected, which is located in sixth position on the list. Despite It doesn’t seem like an enclave for adultery.its proximity to the capital makes it a point of infidelity.
