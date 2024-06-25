Ashley Madisonmade evident Which are the cities where infidelities occur the most? Last year, Miami was placed at the top of the list, however, the Florida county lost that spot and fell to second place. The annual report of the platform for people who want to have an extramarital affair,made evident . Last year,was placed at the top of the list, however, theand

Within the list of the most unfaithful cities, two more appear that belong to the State of the Sun, which despite losing that first place, continues to be strongly represented. Orlando completes the podium and was ranked three; While in the Tampa appears in 9th placeas the last county in Florida that lies between the first 20 where the most extramarital affairs occur.

The person who provided information was Paul Keable, the platform’s director of strategy, in dialogue with Fox News Digital, ensuring that infidelity does not distinguish between cities or states, but is present everywhere. “Infidelity is ubiquitous regardless of your income, your industry or your location,” she said.

The platform operates in 53 different countries

The city with the most infidels in the United States



Ashley Madison It was one of the first platforms to allow married people to live an extramarital affair, created in 2002 and under the slogan: “Life is short. Have an adventure”. Today it has functionality in 53 countries and, according to the official site, it has more than 60 million users.

In the United States, the city of columbus, Ohio, is in position one on the list of cities where there are the most people registered in the application of extramarital affairs. “Something is happening in Ohio“, assures Keable, since in position 7 it appears Cincinnati and in the 13th cleveland.

Among the first five appears, as expected, the city of sin, Las Vegas in position 4, as well as atlanta, Georgia. A curious fact is that it appears, Richmond, Virginia, something unexpected, which is located in sixth position on the list. Despite It doesn’t seem like an enclave for adultery.its proximity to the capital makes it a point of infidelity.