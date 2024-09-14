According to the criteria of
The financial company MoneyGeek conducted an analysis to determine Which areas of the country are experiencing the largest declines in middle-class households? and discovered that the number of people belonging to this social stratum has decreased over the years.
According to their results, Currently, middle-income households in all areas analyzed represent 41 percent. However, this social class is shrinking, especially in the southern and western regions. Florida is one such example.
If you look at the top 30 places on the list, you can find cities in Arkansas, Indiana, Maryland, California and Texas. But, From the Sunshine State, the following four appear:
There was a 7.6 percent decline in the middle class.
Middle-class incomes in this city range from $42,887 to $128,662.
There was a 7.2 percent decline in the middle class.
Middle-class incomes in this city range from $52,391 to $157,174.
There was a 6.4 percent decline in the middle class.
The income of the middle class in this city ranges from US$29,630 to US$88,890
There was a 6.1 percent decline in the middle class.
The income of the middle class in this city ranges from US$37,605 to US$112,816
The 10 US cities where the middle class has shrunk the most
MoneyGeek analysis indicates that The middle class is shrinking in most of the more than 500 small and medium-sized cities which he analyzed, that is, those with a population of less than 250,000 inhabitants.
In detail, these are the cities that lost the most middle class over the last five years:
- Springdale, Arkansas
- Carmel, Indiana
- Rockville, Maryland
- Yorba Linda, California
- The Woodlands, Texas
- Union City, California
- Bellflower, California
- Castro Valley, California
- O’Fallon, Missouri
- Sandy Springs, Georgia
#Florida #cities #people #middle #class
Leave a Reply