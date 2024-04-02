In the world, many tend to think that the threats of climate change are still far away and that they will hardly have an impact in the short and medium term. However, the reality is that the effects of this situation are already being seen. Every year it is more common to see how natural disasters affect different areas with greater intensity. Unfortunately, there are some areas that are in greater danger and one of them is Floridaspecifically in some counties.

A climate and housing risk report conducted by the real estate company Realtor.comhe discovered that More than 44 percent of U.S. households face at least one type of risk from climate change severe or extreme.

According to his predictions, Millions of people are at risk of facing problems such as floods, strong winds, forest fires, heat waves or poor air quality. In addition to the repercussions in terms of health or well-being that this could entail, the company emphasizes that Americans need to know that climate risks are a factor to consider for their homes.

It should be noted that the company used data from the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit climate technology company that forecasts the probability of a disaster over the next thirty years. Based on this, he discovered Which Florida cities are most at risk.

According to the classification, when it comes to the total value of the homes at risk of flooding, the Miami metropolitan area ranks first, given that, in the event of a natural disaster, losses would exceed US$323,000'900,000. Tampa ranked third with estimated losses of US$126,000-200,000.

Miami is also in first place when it comes to threats from extreme winds, which is not surprising, considering it faces hurricanes every year.

Another important risk in the area is extreme heat, although in this case Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach also appear on the list where they have the highest value regarding the risk of severe heat. Jacksonville and Tampa also appear in that classification.

Miami is one of the cities that faces the most risks from climate change. Photo:iStock Share

Other cities in the United States at serious risk from climate change

In the report he presented Realtor.com with respect to risk of properties in the face of climate change, It was clear that Miami is the most dangerous area, but these cities also appear on the list: