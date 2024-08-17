On a general level, In the United States, buying your own home is a complicated task. due to the high prices they have, something that, obviously, It also occurs in the state of Floridaone of the most prestigious in the country. And now This situation will become even more complex, based on the new regulations. that will govern.

According to the criteria of

It is that, according to the information published by the site Tampa Bay Times, As of August 17, sellers will no longer be able to advertise a home on multiple listing services for commissions.a measure that is the result of a series of antitrust lawsuits filed against the National Association of Realtors.

This means that, once this measure comes into force, Buyers will be required to sign a written agreement with their agents detailing how much they will charge.thus normalizing the fact that buyers pay their own agents, which could be a game-changer for many.

According to the regulations, Now everything will be subject to negotiationsand while sellers can choose to cover commissions as they always have, they can also choose the route of a personal payment by the buyer in order to have more cash on hand.

In simple words, Sellers will be the ones who choose the path regarding the payment of commissionsand this will cause major changes in the “consistency” that buyers will have in obtaining a new home, since they will always look for the option that is most economically profitable for them.

Buyers in Florida will have to negotiate directly with agents Photo:iStock Share

Tips for buying a home in Florida

In light of these new regulations, the article of Tampa Bay Times He mentioned the issues that Florida homebuyers should be aware of, and echoed the recommendation made by Lei Wedge, a finance professor at the Muma College of Business at the University of South Florida: understand everything that is being signed in the contract.

“You need to make sure you understand what you are signing. Ask lots of questions.”Wedge said, understanding that buyers may now feel overwhelmed by this new methodology, which may lead them to completely give up on the option of using an agent to buy a home.