According to Visit Floridathe website to which the state government prefers to redirect, There are more than 10 beaches where Floridians and tourists can enjoy with their dogs of the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic, whether chasing a ball or a frisbee, or just frolicking on the sand.
- Fort De Soto Park
- Palm Coast
- Flagler Beaches
- Davis Islands Dog Beach, Tampa
- Sanibel and Captiva Island
- Dog Beach Bonita Beach
- Key West Dog Beach
- Rickenbacker Causeway Beach, Miami
- Miami Beach Bark Beach
- Jupiter Beach (off-leash dog beach)
- Dog Play Area in Panama City Beach
- Gulf County
- St. George’s Island
- Pensacola Beach West Dog Park and Pensacola East Dog Park
Tips for visiting Florida beaches with your dog
The government of Gulf, Florida, defines this county as “the paradise of dogs” and mentions that more and more families take their pets on vacation. This same ranch points out that Pets are welcome on all Gulf County beaches, except at St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, William J “Billy Joe” Rish Recreation Area, and the Eglin Air Force Base property at the elbow of Cape San Blas, where Dogs must remain on a leash at all times, by law.
Taking that into account, the Gulf State authorities came up with the following list with recommendations for those who plan to visit any of Florida’s dog-friendly beaches:
- Always keep your dog on a leash where the law requires it.
- Respect children and adults around you who may not be familiar with your pet.
- Always carry trash bags with you to keep the beaches people-friendly.
- Don’t bury pet waste. Keep in mind that children like to dig in sand as much as pets do.
