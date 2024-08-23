According to the criteria of

According to Visit Floridathe website to which the state government prefers to redirect, There are more than 10 beaches where Floridians and tourists can enjoy with their dogs of the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic, whether chasing a ball or a frisbee, or just frolicking on the sand.

Fort De Soto Park

Palm Coast

Flagler Beaches

Davis Islands Dog Beach, Tampa

Sanibel and Captiva Island

Dog Beach Bonita Beach

Key West Dog Beach

Rickenbacker Causeway Beach, Miami

Miami Beach Bark Beach

Jupiter Beach (off-leash dog beach)

Dog Play Area in Panama City Beach

Gulf County

St. George’s Island

Pensacola Beach West Dog Park and Pensacola East Dog Park

There are several beaches in Florida that allow free access to dogs on leashes. Photo:Instagram (@bringfido) Share

Tips for visiting Florida beaches with your dog

The government of Gulf, Florida, defines this county as “the paradise of dogs” and mentions that more and more families take their pets on vacation. This same ranch points out that Pets are welcome on all Gulf County beaches, except at St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, William J “Billy Joe” Rish Recreation Area, and the Eglin Air Force Base property at the elbow of Cape San Blas, where Dogs must remain on a leash at all times, by law.

Taking that into account, the Gulf State authorities came up with the following list with recommendations for those who plan to visit any of Florida’s dog-friendly beaches: