Between loggerhead, green and leatherback turtles, the Florida reserve awakens all kinds of sensations in visitors. Named Blowing Rocks for its Anastasia limestone rocky shoreline, the largest on the Atlantic coast, according to the website Naturethe area is conducive to the development of a surprising spectacle When the tide comes in and the sea breaks against the rocks, forming columns of water that rise up to 15 meters.
Among the activities to spend the day in Blowing Rocks is the possibility of walk along the path that is the main access to the beach, from which you can admire the area from an observation platform. Then, another trail takes visitors to the dune with panoramic views of the beach.
Likewise, visitors who come to the area You will be able to marvel at the mangroves through which you can reach a 90-meter-long elevated boardwalk, also including a view of the Indian River Lagoon. On the other hand, Visit to Blowing Rocks Preserve It also allows you to practice snorkelingalthough the beach does not have lifeguards.
Visiting hours for Florida’s little-known nature reserve
According to the information shared by the website mentioned above, the Blowing Rocks Reserve is open seven days a week from 9 AM to 4:30 PM However, it remains closed on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Besides, The reserve has free parking on site during business hours, but please note that After 4:30 PM the parking lot doors are closed and locked.
