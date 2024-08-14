Surrounded by amazing limestone rock formations, Blowing Rocks Beachlocated in the state of floridaat the southeastern end of USAis a little-known nature reserve containing beautiful scenery in full view of visitors and It houses endangered species of animals and rare plants in the area that forms a single heterogeneous set.

With stunning white sand beaches and pristine water, the state of Florida It also has little-visited regions that stand out for their captivating landscapes and an incredible variety of animals, and one of them is Blowing Rocks, on Jupiter Island in Hobe Soundin the eastern part of the state.

Between loggerhead, green and leatherback turtles, the Florida reserve awakens all kinds of sensations in visitors. Named Blowing Rocks for its Anastasia limestone rocky shoreline, the largest on the Atlantic coast, according to the website Naturethe area is conducive to the development of a surprising spectacle When the tide comes in and the sea breaks against the rocks, forming columns of water that rise up to 15 meters.

Among the activities to spend the day in Blowing Rocks is the possibility of walk along the path that is the main access to the beach, from which you can admire the area from an observation platform. Then, another trail takes visitors to the dune with panoramic views of the beach.

Likewise, visitors who come to the area You will be able to marvel at the mangroves through which you can reach a 90-meter-long elevated boardwalk, also including a view of the Indian River Lagoon. On the other hand, Visit to Blowing Rocks Preserve It also allows you to practice snorkelingalthough the beach does not have lifeguards.

Blowing Rocks Beach in Florida is one of the most captivating areas in the region. Photo:TripAdvisor Share

Visiting hours for Florida’s little-known nature reserve

According to the information shared by the website mentioned above, the Blowing Rocks Reserve is open seven days a week from 9 AM to 4:30 PM However, it remains closed on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Besides, The reserve has free parking on site during business hours, but please note that After 4:30 PM the parking lot doors are closed and locked.