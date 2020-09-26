The authorities of the American state of Florida have decided to completely lift all restrictions associated with the new coronavirus, writes The Hill.

“There will be no more state restrictions,” said Florida Gov. Ron Desantis.

He noted that if local governments want to impose restrictions on the number of employees who go to work, they will need to provide economic and medical justifications for this.

At the same time, the governor acknowledged that the disease is still a big problem.

Recall that in the state, the coronavirus was detected in almost 700 thousand people. About 14 thousand people have died from the effects of infection.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the actions of his administration were extremely effective in the fight against the new coronavirus. He also allowed the use of a COVID-19 vaccine produced in another country in the United States.