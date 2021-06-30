The prosecutor’s office in the US state of Florida intends to conduct an investigation in connection with the collapse of a residential building in the city of Surfside. This was announced on Tuesday, June 29, on the air of the TV channel CNN Miami-Dade County Governor Danielle-Levine Cava.

She assured that the authorities of the district, on the territory of which the specified city is located, “will participate in the verification and analysis.” Kava stressed that her office is ready to “fully cooperate” with the prosecutor’s office.

Miami-Dade County Attorney Catherine Rundle, in turn, said that the grand jury would be familiarized with the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the house. It will be able to send summons to persons of interest to investigators, hear their testimony, and also decide whether enough evidence has been collected to bring any charges.

On the eve of Kava announced the beginning of inspections of the condition of buildings that are 40 years old or more and which have recently passed certification for compliance with existing standards.

The collapse of a 12-story residential building in Florida occurred on the night of June 24. The authorities have not yet established the reasons for the collapse. On June 25, US President Joe Biden signed a decree declaring an emergency situation in Florida. According to the latest data, the bodies of 12 dead were found under the rubble. The fate of another 149 people remains unknown.