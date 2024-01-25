No social media for children and adolescents under the age of 17 in Florida. The ban is established by a bill approved by the US State House, a measure that represents the highest priority for the speaker of the Assembly, regardless of the parental approval.

The bill does not list which platforms would be affected, but targets any social media site that tracks user activity, allows children to upload material and interact with others, and uses addictive features designed to cause a excessive or compulsive use. The bill would not affect apps used for private messaging between individuals.

“They are taking advantage of the growth of children. This is their business model. And why do they do it? To keep them hooked… with the dopamine hits that the platform gives to our children with every autoplay, with every like, with every push notification,” said Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois, the bill's sponsor.

The House voted 106-13 in favor, with several Democrats joining the Republicans. Supporters say social media exposes children to bullying and sexual predators and can lead to depression, suicide and an addictive obsession.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, urged the Chamber to look for another solution, such as requiring parental approval to download the apps.

Republican House Speaker Paul Renner, who has made the issue his top priority, said Florida's bill should withstand constitutional scrutiny because it targets the addictive features of social media and not the content.

“It's a situation where kids can't stay off the platforms and, as a result, they've been trapped in an environment that harms their mental health,” Renner told reporters after the vote. The Florida bill requires social media companies to shut down any accounts it believes are being used by minors and delete accounts at the request of a minor or parents. Any account information must be deleted.

Opponents say the bill would violate the First Amendment and take away the benefits some children get from social media.