Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Republican Party) announced a series of proposals on Monday (13) aimed at restricting the use of so-called environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. ) in investment decisions involving state and local resources.

The ESG movement promotes investment practices that emphasize not only financial returns, but also rank companies on aspects such as ethics, diversity in their management, electoral giving and sustainability actions. At a press conference in Naples on Monday, DeSantis defined ESG as a “mechanism for injecting political ideology into investment decisions, corporate governance, and indeed the entire day-to-day economy.”

As part of the proposed legislation, DeSantis announced a goal to turn into statute a resolution passed last year that prohibited ESG investments in pension funds of state and local employees, including firefighters, police officers and teachers.

The proposed legislation would restrict banks that hold public funds — known as qualified public depositories — from using ESG in their investment decisions. Investment firms adopting ESG would also be barred from lending money to state or local governments.

The legislation would prohibit the state from providing ESG-related information to credit rating agencies that assess Florida’s ability to meet its debt obligations. And the state also seeks to establish protections for Florida residents against discrimination by large banks based on religious, political or social beliefs, DeSantis said.

The governor said that domestic energy production is one of the main targets of the ESG movement. By removing incentives to invest in oil and gas and “restricting the ability to invest your money,” it violates the fiduciary duty financial institutions have to shareholders to generate the highest possible return on investment, DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the ESG movement mimics the social credit scoring system adopted by the Communist Party of China. He also criticized the United States’ reliance on China for manufactured goods. “We need to recapture all supply chains, get them out of China and bring them back here,” said the governor. During the pandemic, many commodities Americans needed were produced by China.

The ESG movement lacks popular support, DeSantis argued, and would be a top-down “elite-driven phenomenon” led by globalist “jet owners” such as those who attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month. past. At the international conference, Alibaba Group President J. Michael Evans boasted of developing an “individual carbon footprint tracker” that can monitor what people buy, what they eat, and where and how they travel, to assess individual contributions to climate change.

“I don’t know where these things come from, but the elites seize them and want to impose them on all of us,” DeSantis said. “They don’t have the persuasive ability to do that through the democratic process.”

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner said some of the country’s biggest asset managers have bet everything on ESG and are using their size and influence to force companies to meet their criteria.

“They liaise with CEOs and boards of directors of companies across our country to dictate to them, given their ownership, what policies they should adopt, how their board of directors should be constituted, what to do on various issues such as abortion and things that have nothing to do with the activity of the company in question,” Renner told National Review.

© 2023 National Review. Published with permission. original in english.