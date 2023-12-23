Residents of Bonita Springs, Lee County, Florida, They experienced a surprising episode discover what they initially thought was a cat in his neighbors' garden. It turned out to be a Florida panther, an endangered species. Following the incident, authorities stressed the importance of preserving its habitat and the need for conservation measures.

According to the official account of Carmine Marceno, sheriff of Lee, Florida, on the morning of December 4, Bonita Springs Community Police officers responded to a call from the Bonita National Country Club community regarding the presence of a panther sleeping in the bushes of a home. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FFWCC) was notified, arrived on the scene, captured the panther, and took it to medical care before releasing it into the wild.

They rescue endangered species

The species is in danger of extinction, with approximately 200 panthers estimated in the wild, according to National Wildlife Foundation. The female panther was safely transported to the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed Wildlife and Environmental Area and released.

“Encounters with Florida panthers are relatively rare but do occur, especially in locations connected to rural areas of southwest Florida,” the FWC notes. Florida panthers are typically found south of Orlando, and its weight can range between 27 and 72 kilos, according to the FFWCC. “After confirming that she was indeed a panther, we notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for assistance,” the sheriff's office said.

Wildlife officials arrived and tranquilized the panther so it could be transported safely. Biologists indicated that the female panther weighed around 27 kilos and they placed a collar on her to track her in the future.