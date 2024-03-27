A council with members appointed by the governor of the American state of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, and Disney reached this Wednesday (27) an agreement on the administration and planning of the district where Walt Disney World, an entertainment complex, is located. entertainment company theme parks.

In February 2023, the Florida Congress approved a bill from DeSantis for the state to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which had been operating autonomously for more than 50 years.

The Florida government claimed at the time that the legislation ended Disney's autonomous status, making the company “live under the same laws as everyone else and ensuring that Disney pays its debts and a fair share of taxes.” .

Under this legislation, the special district would be in the hands of a board of five supervisors chosen by DeSantis himself. However, soon after, this group claimed that an agreement signed by the previous council and Disney two days before the law was passed provided that the company would maintain control over much of the area for 30 years.

In some cases, the board could not take action without Disney's approval. The dispute ended up in court.

According to the Associated Press (AP), this Wednesday, the board of the Central Florida Tourism Supervision District approved an agreement to end the dispute.

In accordance with this commitment, Disney acknowledges that the Reedy Creek Improvement District management plan signed before the state assumed management of the site is void, as are a development agreement and restrictive covenants approved prior to the February 2023.

According to the AP, a 2020 district management plan will be used instead, and the new board of supervisors appointed by DeSantis could make changes to that plan. The commitment reached this Wednesday also indicates that Disney and the new council will negotiate a new development agreement for the area in the near future.

DeSantis and Disney have been at odds since 2022, when the entertainment giant criticized a law that bans Florida school teachers from talking to younger students about sexual orientation and gender identity and imposes fines on violating institutions.