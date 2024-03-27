The authorities in the state of floridaUnited States, issued a alert to dog and cat owners due to the acceleration in the reproduction of toxic toads that They can end the life of your pets in just 15 minutes due to its high lethality.

In the least expected way, in recent weeks there has been an increase in the population of bufo toads, cane toads or giant sea toads in Florida, which have a poison that, if pets decide to attack them, can kill them in a short time. time.

Introduced by authorities between the 1930s and 1940s to control agricultural pests of sugar cane, the growth of the species in the region became a major problem over the years, from escapes and releases by part of the importers in the following decades.

The poison of cane toads has brought several predatory species to the brink of extinction. Photo:Getty Images Share

According to the media News Channel 8the toads are currently found in the central and southern Floridawith a higher concentration south of the I-4 corridor, and release a milky toxin that sticks in pets' mouths, changing their behavior drastically. When swallowing the toxin, the gums acquire a more reddish color, they begin to act in a frantic and disoriented manner and may suffer convulsions with foam at the mouth.

Specialists in the aforementioned species explain that toads have an alarming reproductive power for the population, since a female buffo toad can lay more than 30,000 eggs at a time, and the eggs alone take three days to hatch. In this sense, they warn that dogs are especially vulnerable to poisoningso if you recognize the signs they must be treated immediately.

What to do if a pet is poisoned by toads?

In the case of detecting poisoning by toxic amphibians in a pet, there are a series of recommendations to follow to avoid death:

Hose toxins out of mouth for 10 minutes (without directing water down throat)

Wipe gums and tongue with a kitchen towel to remove toxins

Take the pet to the vet

On the other hand, to prevent poisoning from toxic toads, you can implement measures such as keeping the grass short (it will help identify amphibians faster), cleaning the yard frequently (dirt can attract toads and their prey) and monitoring your pets if you decide to take them out at night, which is when they are most at risk.