Punctuality is one of the basic principles for any passenger when boarding a plane, as the flight is expected to start exactly at the scheduled time: delays can cause a lot of inconvenience and disrupt schedules. In the United States, a lot of importance is given to airports, and that is why many are paying attention to the poor rating received by one in Florida.

According to a study carried out by the site AirHelp, Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was ranked the worst in the entire United Statesa conclusion that the analysis reached by collecting opinions from many passengers: lateness was a key factor for this.

Ultimately, three specific factors are what made the aforementioned site nominate Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood in Florida as the worst in the country: Their poor punctuality for flights, the quality of service they offer before, during and after the trip; and the meals and shops which is presented in its facilities.

According to the information on the site Dania BeachFort Lauderdale-Hollywood It has an average of 336 daily departures and non-stop service to 94 cities and 57 international destinations in 28 countries.which suggests that it is very busy despite the bad reviews from its customers.

However, this airport was not the only one highlighted among the worst in the country, as there are four others that complete the list of the five worst in the United States: they are San Francisco International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Harry Reid International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Passengers inside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Photo:iStock Share

What are the best airports in the United States?

Just as it revealed which are the five worst airports in the United States, based on the same factors, AirHelp It also made the list of the five best airports in the country: he Salt Lake City International Airport ranks first.

In addition, it also ranked sixth in the punctuality category and was the eighth best airport in the world, the report says. The podium is completed by Washington-Dulles International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.