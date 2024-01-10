Although many do not know it, Florida has curious legislation regarding alligators. Given that it is a species that coexists daily with people in the Sunshine State, the regulations are focused on regulating this interaction and avoiding possible accidents that trigger some type of problem with the animal and, therefore, an unnecessary risk. . Among other prohibitions, only licensed people can feed these animals.

With its characteristics, the Sunshine State is undoubtedly attractive to many. Its climate and attractions make millions of people in the United States choose it to live. One of the most distinctive issues of this site is the coexistence with American alligators and crocodiles.. In a scenario of this particularity, special regulations are needed.

You cannot feed an alligator without a license in Florida

The data comes from a list with the most curious laws that different regions of the US have made by Fox News. In the case of Florida, only those who are authorized to do so can feed the alligators. In fact, the regulations indicate that It is expressly prohibited not only to feed, but also to attract one of these reptiles with food. intentionally.

The legislation indicates that those who have a license can do so for educational or scientific and even commercial and recreational purposes. However, To be able to do so legally, the alligator must be in captivity and the action must be carried out by a person who has the authorization.

The alligator cannot be fed by Florida residents

Within the list of the aforementioned media, other state legislations were also included, such as the case of Arkansas, where mispronouncing the name of the state is against the law, or the example of Mississippi, where a person cannot swear and is exposed to having to pay a fine if you do so.