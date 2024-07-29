According to the criteria of

The search for the inmate was led by Sheriff Rick Staly, who immediately responded to the hospital’s call reporting the leak early Saturday morning. The on-duty commander also helped direct the search.

During the course of the search, the First Coast Service Options (FCSO) Communications Centerfor its acronym in English) received multiple calls about possible sightings, which were investigated by deputies with the assistance of the FCSO K-9 Unit, Drone Unit, Flagler County Fire Rescue’s FireFlight helicopter, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office’s Air One helicopter, and hunting dogs from the Tomoka Correctional Center.

According to the statement, Romine, 29, was stopped in the woods by the Amoco gas station, near the southbound ramp of Interstate 95 and State Highway 100 in Palm Coast.

The capture was made after a FCSO canine patrol team tracked the inmate and located him. During the hours he was missing, Romine had been hiding beneath the foliage and undergrowth of the forest.

Officers were able to capture Anthony Romine in the woods. Photo:Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Officers had been notified that the offender was possibly in the area after The gas station clerk reported that Romine had entered the store and asked to use the phone.

The images of the arrest have caused an impact due to the unexpected situation in which the young man was found, who Shirtless man was intimidated and bitten by one of the team of agents’ dogs to finally be placed at the disposal of the authorities.

Florida inmate faked injury to plan hospital escape



The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said: Romine was originally arrested on July 3 on a warrant for petit larceny, violation of pretrial release and two counts of forgery. After a fall in jail, the young man was transferred to Advent Health for treatment.

Through research means, Detectives determined that Romine had faked an injury in hopes of being able to escape and return to Ohio.where is he from.

After being arrested, Romine was arrested on a felony warrant for his escape, as well as assault on a law enforcement officer and non-violent resistance.