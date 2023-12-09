Fortune was on the side of a Florida bettor in the last hours. After spending US$50 on a lottery gameunexpectedly became a millionaire. After scratching off the ticket purchased at a market, He was surprised that he was a creditor of US$1,000,000. As usually happens in these cases, the store that carried out the sale kept a commission.

In the United States and the world, the dream of many is to win a lottery prize. The large figures that are raffled give the possibility of trying one’s luck and aspiring to make a financial leap, with sums that can change the life of any bettor. While many regularly play the biggest draws like Powerball or Mega Millions with the hope of becoming millionaires, other winners get their prize almost by chance. This is what happened with Glen Thaxton, a sixty-nine-year-old man who bought a ticket in Panama City.

A Florida man spent $50 and became a millionaire in the lottery

Glen went to the Front Beach Road Foot Mart store located in the town of Florida and bought a ticket for the game ‘$1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular’, which, as its name indicates, awards up to one million dollars. When he scratched the ticket, which cost him US$50, the man was surprised to see that he was the winner of the maximum prize..

After the good news, the man went to the Pensacola district lottery office and claimed his prize. As many creditors of this type of sums do, Glen chose to collect his prize all at once and not in installments, which reduced the figure to a single payment of US$640,000.

Furthermore, as is also common in these situations, the store that sold the ticket benefited from the fact. As an incentive for having delivered the product that won the prize, the market received a bonus of US$2,000.