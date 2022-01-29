A man from Daytona Beack, Florida collided with a bear to protect his dogs and family. The animal suddenly entered her home and tried to attack her three dogs.

The man, named Walter Hickox, sustained minor injuries when he lashed out at the bear to try to get him out of his home, but he managed to outwit the animal, and even put a chair against the door to try and get him out of the way. prevent him from entering again.

“I didn’t have time to think – he said – I just thought about what could have happened if the bear had managed to enter my house, where my wife and my dogs were.” This is the second incident in this state in less than a week, according to the Florida Commission for the Conservation of Flora and Fauna (Fwc).

A similar incident occurred in mid-January when a she-bear attacked a woman walking her dog in DeBary on the northeastern coast of Florida. Even that time the woman had suffered minor injuries, scratches on her face, hands and shoulder, but she was able to call for help and even her dog had come out unscathed. The bear was then shot down by Fwc officials.

There has been a significant growth in the bear population in Florida: in 2015 it reached about 4,350 bears compared to about 300-500 that were in 1970, and according to witnesses on both occasions mentioned above the animals did not seem to be afraid. of humans.

