Florida | A chicken nugget fell on a child’s leg, McDonald’s was sentenced to more than 700,000 euros in compensation

The child’s thigh was left with a scar from the hot chicken nugget that fell.

20.7. 20:28 | Updated 15:41

Fast food company McDonald’s was sentenced in Florida, USA, to pay 800,000 dollars, or about 720,000 euros, to an eight-year-old child after he received serious burns from a falling chicken nugget.

The case is reported by a local newspaper in Florida South Florida Sun Sentinel and British Public Radio BBC.

The accident started when a four-year-old child opened a children’s meal in the car at the time of the incident. A hot chicken nugget fell out of the package onto her thigh. According to the child’s mother, the restaurant employees did not warn about the temperature of the nuggets.

According to the local newspaper, the burn has turned into a small brown scar, which the child calls a “nugget”. It does not cause pain to the child.

A child the family demanded $15 million in damages. The fast food company had only agreed to pay $156,000 in damages, as it said the scar healed in about three weeks, after which the child’s pain stopped.

The court ordered the fast food company and the company that owns the restaurant to pay compensation for pain, suffering and mental anguish.

The papers say that the child still goes to fast food restaurants and eats chicken nuggets of his own accord. The child’s mother tells a Florida newspaper that she hopes the fast food company will add a warning to the nugget boxes.

of Florida the court case resembles the famous one from 1994 legal case. At that time, hot coffee bought from a McDonald’s in New Mexico spilled into the lap of a 79-year-old pensioner when she opened the lid of the coffee mug.

The woman got third degree burns from the hot coffee. The jury in the trial initially ordered the fast food company to pay approximately 2.9 million dollars, or approximately 4.3 million euros in today’s money, in compensation to the woman.

The trial judge reduced the award to $480,000. In the end, the parties settled the case and the compensation amount was not disclosed to the public. About the case tells more Museum of American Tort Law.

Correction 20.7. 20:37: The woman who received compensation in 1994 was 79 years old at the time of the incident, not 81 years old.

The story was completed on 21.7. at 3:41 p.m.: Added information about compensation amounts for the 1994 legal case.