School shootings are a sad reality that is constantly faced in the United States. For that reason, a sheriff in a Florida county is not willing to take any chances and has released the arrest of an 11-year-old boy who had threatened to open fire at his school.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood had already warned that he would not keep the identity of minors who could represent some type of risk anonymous and a few days ago he kept that promise, as he posted on social media Photos and videos of the arrest of a boy accused of threatening a mass shooting.

“As parents, they don’t want to raise their children, and I’m going to start doing it. Every time we make an arrest, a photo of your children will be published. And if I can do it, I’m going to take your son to court so everyone can see what he’s doing,” the officer warned a few days earlier.

Precisely for this reason they reported the arrest of a student from Creekside School who, according to the authorities’ report, He threatened to start a shooting at his school and even had a list of people he planned to kill.

The 11-year-old, a resident of Port Orange, He was formally charged with displaying several weapons during a video call with his friends in which he claimed he had planned to commit a shooting. Authorities were alerted through the Fortify Florida system, which allows people to anonymously report suspicious activity.

In the video released by Volusia authorities The boy can be seen getting out of a patrol car in handcuffs. The officers then take him to a cell where they handcuff him by the ankles and tell him to wait until they can gather all his documents.

11-year-old boy caught with multiple weapons and charged with planning a shooting in Florida

After authorities received an anonymous tip that led to the investigation of an 11-year-old boy who had threatened to start a shooting at his school, The authorities searched his room and found something that surprised him.

According to the published images, They found a large quantity of fake air rifles, pistols and ammunition. There were also knives, swords and other weapons.

Nevertheless, After his arrest, the boy claimed that it had only been a joke, But Sheriff Chitwood said it was not a laughing matter: “Go talk to the families who have lost a loved one in a school shooting. These little kids think it’s funny. Go talk to the parents and see how funny this is. It’s not.”

He insisted that Every time similar cases happen, they will put up a poster showing all the arrested children. and what school they attend. “We are going to publicly embarrass them and their parents,” the sheriff said.