Giuliana Flores has a marketplace with flower shops from different parts of the country with deliveries in 3 hours

With the aim of meeting the immediacy of the market, floriculture Giuliana Flores created a marketplace where it is possible to send flowers and gifts to any region in Brazil. In 14 cities, delivery is within 3 hours.

In addition to flowers, it is also possible to send sweets, cold cuts, semi-jewelry, perfumes, plush toys and balloons. According to the businessman and founder of Giuliana Flores, Clovis Souzathe biggest challenge is selling outside of seasonal dates, such as Mother's Day, Valentine's Day and Women's Day.

To boost sales, Giuliana Flores makes exchanges, that is, exchanging flowers and products for advertising on communication channels.

The businessman made his report on PodSonhar, a podcast in partnership with Entrepreneurial Power. The student Miguel Carvalho and the marketing specialist Gabriella Azevedo present the program, shown every Tuesday on the YouTube channel of Power360.

Watch (44min21s):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kljg4_oe3I

“The challenge is always the 2nd semester. Selling flowers on a seasonal date is very easy. I want to see flowers sold outside the seasonal date. Marketing for buying flowers is different. It has to get into people's heads. I have partnerships with radio, concert halls, billboards, city clocks”he said Clovis.

He said that 65% of the company's annual revenue comes in the 1st half of the year. According to the businessman, another challenge in the sector is obtaining traffic. Clóvis claims that 80,000 people visit his website daily.

“My product is very immediate. There is no planning to buy a flower. I end up saving my clients' lives naturally. I have to be good at logistics, I have to be good at how people will receive our product”he said.

Currently, there are 800 companies within the marketplace by Giuliana Flores. Among the partner companies are Kopenhagen, Sodiê Doces and Giovanna Baby.

“Being an entrepreneur has no comfort zone. You have to keep an eye out all the time. You have to like solving problems”he stated.

