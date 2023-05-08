“Flowering” It premiered 19 years ago and fans still remember it. Her enormous success motivated her protagonist, Florencia Bertotti, to even come to Peru for a reunion with her followers and it was a success, despite the time that has passed. Of course, how can we forget the theme “Yellow Flowers” or that chapter that shook all of Latin America. Without a doubt, it is an indelible mark for thousands and now you will be able to relive each episode ONLINE, since the premiere of the series has been announced via STREAMING.

"Floricienta" made the song "Flores amarillas" popular.

Where can you see “Floricienta”?

In case you don’t know, “Floricienta” can be seen through its official channel on YouTube, where fans will find the complete episodes of the two seasons. Nevertheless, HBO Max has already announced that the series will arrive in its content catalog shortly.

When will “Floricienta” premiere on HBO Max?

HBO Max confirmed that Floricienta” will be in its catalog on May 12. In this way, the iconic Argentine series joins releases such as “Moonfall”, “A grumpy neighbor”, “Two sides of the abyss” and more.

“Floricienta” among the upcoming HBO Max releases. Photo: HBO Max

What happened to Florencia Bertotti, star of “Floricienta”?

Florence Bertotti He began his career on TV in the mid-90s. But it wasn’t until “Floricienta” arrived that he established himself as an intentional star, despite the fact that the series only lasted a year on the air. After her time on the popular program, the artist participated in formats such as “Niní,“ La dueña ”,“ Guapas ”and“ Silencios de familia ”.

His last appearance in front of cameras was for the movie “Almost legends.” Although she stays away from acting, she has not completely disappeared from the industry, as she has been creating content for her YouTube channel, as well as working as a radio host and strengthening her clothing business.

