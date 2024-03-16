The Argentine series 'Floricienta', which marked a generation of young Spanish speakers in the 2000s, celebrates its twentieth anniversary. In the midst of the celebrations, Cris Morenathe creator of the series, announced the soon premiere of a sequel, titled 'Daisy flower', a series that will deal with one of the children that Florencia and the 'Count' had. As we remember, the couple had triplets, whom they named Federico, Andrés and Margarita.

'Margarita' promises to maintain the spirit of 'Floricienta', but it will be a completely new story. This long-awaited series will star Mora Bianchi, a talented 19-year-old actress originally from La Plata. Here we tell you more about this surprising sequel.

How was the 'Margarita' announcement?

Cris Morenathe creative mind behind 'Floricienta', announced the sequel during the original series' 20th anniversary celebrations. The announcement generated great expectation among 'Floricienta' fans, who eagerly await the premiere of 'Daisy flower'.

“20 years ago, a magical story came into our lives. There are 20 years of eternal songs, theaters, tours, stadiums, magic, fairies, love and a lot of 'flikiti'. That's why, for this anniversary, I have a surprise gift for you.“, indicated through a video the creator of other hits, such as 'Chiquititas', 'Rebelde Way', 'Casi Ángeles', etc.

Likewise, the Argentine producer confirmed that 'Daisy flower' can be seen, exclusively, through Max (formerly HBO Max), a platform on which the two seasons of 'Floricienta' are also found.

When is 'Margarita', the sequel to 'Floricienta', released?

Although an exact date has not been officially confirmed, it is expected that 'Daisy flower' will be released during 2024. The series will be broadcast on the Max platform (formerly HBO Max), which will allow fans around the world to enjoy the sequel of the remembered series released in 2004, 'Floricienta'.

Mora Bianchi will be the one to play Margarita in the sequel to 'Floricienta'. Photo: glamour.mx

What is 'Margarita' about?

As we mentioned previously, 'Daisy flower' It will follow the life of Flor and the 'Count's daughter. At the moment, the official synopsis of it is not known; However, it is known that, although the spirit of 'Floricienta' will be maintained, 'Margarita' will be a completely new story, full of emotions and adventures that promise to captivate viewers.

What is the cast of 'Margarita'?

The cast of 'Daisy flower' will be headed by Mora Bianchi, who will occupy the lead role. In addition, Isabel Macedo will return to play Delfina again, as confirmed by the actress herself on her social networks. Martín Seefeld and Graciela Stefani, who played Malala, Delfina's mother in 'Floricienta', will also join the cast.

Will Florencia Bertotti reprise her role in 'Margarita'?

Although there is still no news about whether Florence Bertotti will once again play the role that launched her to fame, it is important to remember that the actress pointed out, a year ago, in an interview for the program 'La divina noche' on El nine, the reasons why she did not want to do a third season. from 'Floricienta'.

Florencia Bertotti starred in 'Floricienta' during its only two seasons. Photo: Channel 13

“The character of Floricienta had just had triplets in the series and I couldn't imagine her as a mother, because she was going to be irresponsible. That character brought to motherhood seemed difficult to tell,” said the Argentine actress.

“But basically what happened to me is that I felt that up to that point it had been perfect, that it was more about wanting to take advantage of the success we were having. I feel that I could not, on a physical and emotional level, continue another year with all that whirlwind and all that structure. I thought it was good as far as we had gotten,” Bertotti said.