The missing series ‘Floricienta’ It was a production by Cris Morena that was broadcast in Argentina during 2004 and 2005. Because of it, a tradition of giving yellow flowers every September 21 began. Floricienta will return this year as a soloist, outside of her character, for the memory of her followers that she has managed to maintain over time. But what is the actress’s real name and how old is she? We tell you all the details in this note.

What is Floricienta’s real name and how old is she?

Maria Florencia Bertotti is an Argentine actress and singer. Her artistic career began in 1995. From films and series, Florencia achieved international success with the series ‘Floricienta’. The fame that the actress gained was so much that she even managed to go on international tours, so she gained many followers in Argentina and the world. María Florencia Bertotti is currently 40 years old.

What happened to Florencia Bertotti after ‘Floricienta’?

Florence Bertotti He is still active in in-person events and on virtual platforms, since his YouTube channel has more than 400,000 followers. After the end of ‘Floricienta’, she starred in and produced the television series ‘Niní’.

Within his controversies, he had an altercation with Cris Morena over copyright. That incident took her away from television for a while, but it did not take away her opportunity to appear in film and theater roles.

Likewise, the ‘Yellow Flowers’ interpreter ventured into another type of business, since she created her own clothing brand, Pancha, by Florencia Bertotti. Meanwhile, in 2021, she launched a special line of toys.

