Former federal deputy Floriano Pesaro (PSB), 54 years old, will be Director of Corporate Management at Apex (Brazilian Export and Investment Agency). He is an ally of the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and was executive coordinator of the transitional government.

He will be subordinated to the president of the agency, the former governor of Acre Jorge Viana (PT). The Apex, which in the governments of Michel Temer (MDB) and former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was subordinated to Itamaraty, returned to the umbrella of Industry and Foreign Trade, a ministry headed by Alckmin.

Floriano ran for federal deputy in 2018, then for the PSDB, but was not elected. In the meantime, he worked at Sebrae doing dialogue with the government and Congress.

Historic

Floriano Pesaro was a councilor in the city of São Paulo from 2008 to 2014. He was also Secretary of Social Development in the government of Geraldo Alckmin.

He worked in the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso. He was close to the then First Lady, Ruth Cardoso.