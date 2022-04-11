Floriana is particularly suffering from the nominations onIsland of the Famous. Also this week ended up in televoting with the couple friend Clemente Russo. They will be challenged Ilona Staller and Nicolas Vaporidis.

Carmen Di Pietro and the son Alexander they were who named them. “If we have to name someone, let’s go to Clemente and Floriana. He said weak people shouldn’t be here. So according to him we of a certain age should not participate in the reality show. I didn’t like this. Nothing against Floriana, but we vote for the two of them. I repeat that this choice is only for Clemente’s words, which touched me a lot. And I would not want controversy, because when I am nominated I don’t do the dramas “ – their motivation.

And Floriana he certainly didn’t take it very well. “You say you have nothing against me, but instead I think you do. You got me in the way by voting for him. So thanks, ok that’s a game, but you’re putting me at risk. I’ll take it all right, thanks Carmen and Alessandro too. I didn’t like this thing I’m sincere. Sorry but was I involved in this? I did not say anything, I have nothing to do with it. Thank you very much then for this vote“.

Source: web

In the next days Floriana he still showed some pain by indicating his willingness to quit the game several times.

“Just want to go home, can’t wait to leave. Anyway I have to do, it’s not that I have not got to do it. Has Carmen nothing against me? Estefania get out of the way that it has nothing to do with it. Please don’t start being a populist too. Do me the courtesy that afterwards you become unpleasant too. It’s not like I’m angry with everyone but leave me alone”- he said during his outburst.

Floriana already a few episodes ago had expressed the desire to leave the island after the elimination paired with Antonio Zequila. Only the mediation of Ilary Blasi convinced her to stay. We will see what televoting will decide this evening.