Those that involved a competitor from the Isola dei Famosi, a well-known and loved face of Italian reality TV, were touching moments. She decided to tell a profound dramawhich affected her deeply in life, Floriana Seconds: L’abortion had years ago which unfortunately was later followed by another.

TO The Island of the Famous 2022, Floriana Secondi has decided to tell in her own way some events that have profoundly marked her life. While she lives the hard adventure of her as shipwrecked in Hondurasin the program conducted by Ilary Blasi, here is that the former gieffina has decided to tell a dark page of her life.

The contestant went back in time in 2000, when Floriana Secondi had a love affair with Mirko Fantini. The two had also decided to get married and from their union Domitian was born in 2008. The two divorced in 2011 and she finds another love.

Floriana Secondi has in fact met Daniele Pompili and in 2012 they had also received good news. She was pregnant and the two were literally over the moon, euphoric with the pregnancy, but things didn’t turn out as they expected:

I was hospitalized at Gemelli and there it was a natural thing, a miscarriage. This pregnancy went bad from the start. Immediately there was pain and loss.

Floriana Seconds, another abortion shortly after shook her further

Unfortunately, that abortion was followed by another one, which affected her further, as the shipwrecked herself told her fellow adventurers in the reality show, thus opening her heart also to the public at home.