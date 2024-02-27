A few hours ago, news spread of some shocking videos shot by Floriana Floris shortly before losing his life at the hands of his companion Paolo Riccone. A crime with the same motive as the many femicides of recent years: she wanted to leave him, he didn't accept it.

During the hearing, videos emerged that Floriana Floris herself had filmed shortly before her life was shattered forever. A testimony that the woman wanted to leave, so if something happened to her, everyone would know that it was Paolo Riccone:

I do it because if something happens they will know what you did to me. This is not love. I want to live because I have a daughter. Tomorrow I'm going to the Carabinieri to report you. And then I go to the social workers, who will find me another house before I go back to work.

The videos arrived in Court thanks to the psychiatrist Raffaele Pugliese, according to which Riccone would be capable of understanding and wanting. The man risks life imprisonment for the crime of the 49-year-old, who died last June in Incisa Scapaccino (Asti).

The crime of Floriana Floris

He attacked Floriana Floris in their home, with a knife. For two days she then watched over his lifeless body, perhaps repentant or perhaps wanting to understand what the next step to take would be. Then, Paolo Riccone tried to take one's own life. He ingested a mix of bleach and psychotropic drugs, but was unable to achieve his goal. He was hospitalized and once he woke up from the coma, the man confessed to the crime.

It was Floriana's daughter who alarmed the authorities, she was no longer able to contact her and, living far away from her, she turned to the police, asking the officers to check the house.

No one heard the woman's screams, for the neighbors they were one very normal couple. Those who know Paolo said that the man was changed after losing his father.